Mind on Money: Understanding SECURE Act changes is crucial

The “Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement,” or SECURE Act, and its sequel SECURE 2.0 changed retirement planning in a number of important ways. The original SECURE legislation was enacted in 2019 and began implementation in 2020 during the start of the pandemic. Because of this unfortunate timing, and because of the noise created by the COVID-19 era CARES legislation, which also impacted retirement planning, the SECURE Act ended up leaving some confusion in its wake.

Late last month the IRS took its first steps toward providing firmer guidance regarding the stipulations of the SECURE Act by providing 275 pages of rules to be considered in a final rule-making process. While the proposed rules are currently in the mandatory 90-day comment period and are scheduled for a hearing in June, the arrival of the proposed rules were welcomed by the financial services community, and I do not expect much deviation from what was proposed. So, let’s take a look.

In my opinion the highest profile changes in the SECURE Act involved Required Minimum Distributions from retirement plans, or RMDs. As a primer, in most cases an owner of an IRA, 401(k), 403(b), 457 or other tax qualified retirement plan had to begin withdrawing money, and subjecting the withdrawal to income taxes, upon reaching age 70 ½. For those who had not turned 70 ½ by the end of 2019, the SECURE Act changed the RMD age to 72, which is a welcome change to many, but the rule change did leave some technical unanswered questions, such as “when does 72 actually begin”?

The proposed rules answer this question. The line in the sand for age 72 RMDs is that the first withdrawal must be taken by April 1st of the year following the year the retirement plan owner turns 72. I had been interpreting the 72 rule to mean by year in which the year the account owner turned 72, so the proposed rule offers more flexibility. It is important to remember, however, that if the first distribution is deferred until the year after turning 72, a second distribution must also be taken by year end in this next year, and taking two RMDs in one year could have tax bracket or Medicare premium implications, so planning and awareness is important.

From an estate planning perspective, the SECURE Act also made substantial changes to prior law. Once again, the highest profile change in the new law impacted RMDs from inherited IRAs, when it eliminated what had been termed the “Stretch IRA.” Prior to the SECURE Act, when an IRA was inherited from a non-spouse owner, the beneficiary was able to stretch taxable distributions from the inherited account over their lifetime. While stretch IRAs could be a little tedious to administer, the tax planning implications of maintaining the tax deferred status of the IRA could be quite powerful over time.

Under the SECURE Act, most beneficiaries are now required to withdraw, subject to taxation, the entire account value of the inherited IRA within 10 years. Once again, however, just how the 10-year requirement would be implemented was left vague. The proposed rules clear this issue up as well. Under the package being considered, the 10th year is now considered to be the end of the year following the year the account owner died. More significantly, however, if the original retirement account owner (deceased) had begun taking RMDs from the account (reached age 72), those RMDs must be continued by the inheritor of the account, and the account must still be fully withdrawn under the 10 year rule. This is a very important change and is bound to catch some beneficiaries who may not be paying attention.

In my opinion, the changes under the SECURE Act are well thought out, and the proposed rules are useful to me as a practitioner. The entire scope of these new rules, however, is well beyond the scope of this column. There are many technical definitions and changes in the 275-page proposal document, affording both planning challenges and opportunities. For those impacted by these rules it will be very important to seek guidance from a qualified tax, legal or financial professional.

The rules may have changed for the better, but fully understanding them will be vital going forward.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing includes risks, including fluctuating prices and loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

