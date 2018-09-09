This month is the 10 year anniversary of the start of the 2008-2009 financial crisis. There continues to be much to learn from this time period, and last week we talked about how I now think about investment risk. This week we will continue the conversation.
The tip last week was to think about potential risk and loss in terms of dollars as opposed to percentages. This simple thought experiment may help build better portfolios and help make better decisions during times of stress. For example, if an investor’s portfolio is $100,000, and the visceral reaction comes when thinking about losing $20,000 in the stock market, this provides a starting point in structuring a portfolio of stocks, bonds and cash.
According to data from S&P, the average bear market decline in stock prices from peak to trough is a little less than 34 percent. It's important to note, this is an average number, with actual declines ranging from 22 percent to 57 percent in the 11 bear markets since 1946.
Understanding the old truism that stocks tend to go up over years, and down over days, in my opinion it's smart to recognize the difficulty of selling after a correction begins. Instead, let’s assume the full brunt of the bear market will be experienced. Doing some simple math, and using the average, we would take the $20,000 and divide by 0.34. The result is a little less than $59,000, which when applied to a $100,000 portfolio would provide the starting point of keeping exposure to stocks around 59 percent.
Simple, I know, but I believe this thought experiment provides a good foundation to think about risk and how to translate true risk tolerance into building and maintaining a diversified portfolio. Of course, these math levers can be moved back and forth to test different scenarios, and there are also some nice software programs that can be helpful in this area as well.
After a target stock market allocation is determined, what about the rest of the portfolio? In order to achieve their goals, most investors will need to derive some return from their entire portfolio.
The basic answer has always been bonds and cash, but perhaps the toughest lessons from the 2008-2009 financial crisis actually involved these less aggressive asset classes.
The 2008-2009 period was unique in that the stress which disrupted the financial markets was sourced to the banking and financial system in what is called a credit crisis. A credit crisis is arguably the most dangerous type of economic stress event, and the 2008-2009 credit crisis impacted many bonds and money markets in extreme ways as well.
A review of index pricing from that time period provided by S&P indicates emerging markets bonds, U.S. bonds with lower credit rating (junk bonds), real estate based asset-backed bonds and preferreds issued by banks all experienced price declines in excess of 20 percent as well, which means even asset classes investors were using to diversify their risk and be less aggressive were also contributing to losses during the crisis. A true nightmare scenario.
The lesson to be learned here? If the purpose of bonds in a portfolio is to reduce risk, then in my opinion, the bonds should truly represent a materially lower level of risk.
In the 2008-2009 crisis those investors who were reaching for higher yields with more aggressive bonds ended up experiencing price declines on par with what is ordinarily associated with stocks.
The way to pursue this objective is to utilize higher credit quality corporate and municipal bonds and U.S. Treasury bonds and to always know what your bond mutual funds are invested in. Sure, the yield may be lower in the good times, but the last financial crisis showed us the price of that higher yield may be more risk than we want to bear (pun intended).
