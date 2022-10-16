Mind on Money: Venturing into uncharted territory

My cousin and faithful adventure partner Scott and I were 25 miles into the back country on Isle Royale, the least visited national park. We hadn’t seen another human in days, and yet coming up the canoe portage as we were coming down were the most appropriately dressed wilderness travelers I had ever seen in the back country.

The couple looked right out of a Tarzan movie. Khaki shorts, knee-high socks, high-end hiking boots, microfiber fly fishing shirts and perfect wide-brim safari hats. The had a high-tech, extremely expensive, Kevlar canoe with Kevlar paddles. These people were obviously the “canoe country” real deal, and they greeted us in an abundantly chipper “good morning, gentlemen.”

After dropping our gear at the put in, we walked with our new friends for 15 minutes back to the takeout to drop their gear (every portage was two trips) where we would retrieve our canoe. They regaled us with tales of how their now grown kids had all spent weeks in the park when they were little, and of all the routes they had done during their dozens of trips to the park over the years.

They truly were canoe master experts. When our canoe came into sight, the husband laughed a little and said, “oh, a rental boat.” To which the wife followed with, "I think one of your paddles is heavier than our canoe." It was funny, they were right, our rental canoe probably weighed three times what their Kevlar boat did. We all laughed gratuitously, as I placed the 70 lb. Alumicraft on my shoulders for the half mile hike. Maybe it wasn’t that funny.

Scott and I switched off carrying the canoe about halfway back, and when we got to the put in Scott threw the boat off his shoulders in a loud clank. As we all looked his direction, he exclaimed “that portage was horrible.” Truthfully, in my head I was thinking it wasn’t bad, and it was then when I caught the glance of my new friend. “Thought that was rough huh,” he hollered toward Scott. He then looked at me straight in the face and said more quietly, “you should see the next one.”

We said our goodbyes and went on with our journey. Scott had heard the murmured warning and as we paddled toward the next portage he despaired “what does that mean, you profiled this route, didn’t you?”

I had profiled the route, using topographic trail mapping software, aerial pictures on Google Earth, guidebooks and online message boards. There were two long portages on our route, and the first one we had just done looked like it should have been the tougher of the two.

When we got to the second portage, we learned the truth. Our new friend was right, the route was steep, rocky and brutal, and if not for some superhuman strength Scott discovered about halfway through the hike I might still be sitting out in the woods waiting for rescue.

There are times when even the most well understood path on a map materializes much, much differently when the actual journey is underway. When inflation numbers started rising in late 2021, and we all started seeing the real-world effects of the economic reports with prices at the grocery store, gas station and car lots, we knew something was going to have to change.

While the “experts” at the Federal Reserve and the politicians were telling us the price increases were going to be “transitory,” most of us had the gut feeling this wasn’t going to be the case. We were told the playbook to address inflation was well established. The Fed would raise interest rates and the stock market would likely go down some, but this was the price to pay for dodging a deep recession during the COVID crisis. The path before us was clear, the experts knew the way, it might be tough for a while, but we just needed to buckle down and endure.

Now, however, we are deep into the route, and let’s just say it’s not going entirely as I anticipated. Short term interest rates have gone from effectively zero to now over 4%. Stock markets are down 20%-30%, bonds prices are down over 10%, mortgage rates are twice as high as this time last year and yet this week, September inflation numbers came in at twice the anticipated rate. The path on the map and the path on the ground have clearly diverged.

When this happens in the wilderness, the traveler enters uncharted territory, and this week I believe our economy and markets arrived there as well. The consequences of attempting to use interest rate policy alone to address inflation caused not only by excessive money supply, but also exasperated by disrupted supply chains, labor market shortages, global conflict and incompetent government policy puts us on a path which may not be clearly navigable. What lies ahead is likely to be steep and rocky.