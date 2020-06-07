Mind on Money: We need to be better

Observers may conclude investors are collectively apathetic to the civil pain. This of course is not true, markets are ultimately collectives of individuals, and as an individual actor in the market myself, this investor is deeply pained by the agony being felt in our nation right now. We need to be better, now is the time.

Opinions are solely the writer's and are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index is a capitalization weighted index of 500 stocks designed to measure performance of the broad domestic economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.