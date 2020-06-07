Mind on Money: We need to be better

A month ago, if someone would have told me I’d soon be appreciating the serenity of being holed up in my bunker during the COVID-19 quarantine, I would have said they were crazy. While we may have collectively flattened the curve on the virus, other trials remain and were waiting for us as we emerged.
I have had many conversations this week and last regarding the civil unrest resulting from the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The anger and pain are just, the unrest is scary, and yet the financial markets continue to climb. Investors are confounded by the disconnect; sometimes I am as well.
Investing in stocks is certainly not an intuitive process. It can take decades, even lifetimes, to get accustomed to the cycles and their drivers. So yes, it is counter intuitive that at a time when our nation is grieving, and our society is dominated by anger, the stock market would be marching higher.
The first thing when attempting to grapple with this contradiction is that the stock market itself is what is a called discount mechanism. In a basic form, stock prices are a constant attempt to value a potential future outcome which is neither known nor visible.
Because investors are continually pricing stocks by looking through the present in an attempt to ascertain the future, events considered to be temporary in nature, or for which historical precedent already exists are considered known, and often completely discounted, or in other words ignored. Investors don’t need to forecast that which is already acknowledged.
Civil unrest and, sadly, racial injustice are not new in the United States. In a very real way, the nation was founded in a period of civil unrest that was accompanied before our nation even began by an institutionalized system of racial injustice. While that institutionalized system of injustice was dismantled at great cost to our nation, the echoes of this foundational pain remain.
During the modern financial market period following the creation and refining of the modern monetary system, the pain of racial injustice has flared many times before. Selma, Alabama and the Bloody Sunday marches, the assassination of Dr. King, the loss of our political civil rights champion JFK, and the Rodney King incident and resulting riots all provide precedent. Precedent provides what investors perceive as a frame of reference, and this unfortunate familiarity contributes to the discounting mechanism.
What is this precedent from a stock investor point of view? Well, the market has shown a proclivity to be biased to the upside over time. This proclivity exposed itself during these prior periods of angst as well. According to research in Barrons during the years of Selma, Dr. King’s death, JFK’s assassination and the barbarity of Rodney King at the hands of the police, the S&P 500 Index return ranged from 4% to 20%. During none of these periods did the index decline in value for the year.
While of course it is impossible to invest in an index, and I was not an investor through any of these periods, indexes can provide a frame of reference. When investors have a frame of reference a discount mechanism can be applied and other factors or expectations become the focus.
Observers may conclude investors are collectively apathetic to the civil pain. This of course is not true, markets are ultimately collectives of individuals, and as an individual actor in the market myself, this investor is deeply pained by the agony being felt in our nation right now. We need to be better, now is the time.
Opinions are solely the writer's and are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Stock investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Marc Ruiz is a wealth advisor and partner with Oak Partners and registered representative of LPL Financial. Contact Marc at marc.ruiz@oakpartners.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index is a capitalization weighted index of 500 stocks designed to measure performance of the broad domestic economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.