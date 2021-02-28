Mind on Money: What the bond market is telling us

The 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond is clearly the highest profile benchmark for the U.S. bond market. When I wake up each morning, I check all the financial markets, and the “10 year” is high on my follow list. Since the beginning of 2021 the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond has been telling us something. The question is what?

From a low point yield of 0.51% in August 2020, the 10-year US Treasury rate sits as I write this column at 1.38% (source: Bloomberg). While some may look at this change and yawn, thinking “what does it matter if a 10-year bond yields half a percent or one and half percent, both are deplorably low,” it’s the move in the yield that has investors concerned and is probably behind some of the stock market volatility of the past two weeks.

When it comes to the bond market there are two types of stress points we can observe. The highest profile is obviously yield, or interest rates, and as mentioned the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond is the most often used metric for interest rates.