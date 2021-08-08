Mind on Money: When things return to normal, then what?

Like so much in the post pandemic world, I find the concept of peak everything also shrouded in what I would call COVID fog. The pandemic as well as the government and social response to it, has been so unprecedented even the recovery period is opaque and difficult to understand.

Yes, these economic growth metrics are hard to grasp, and I doubt any investors actually expect these types of results going forward, but markets in general tend to have a short memory and “show me” mentality. Two quarters from now, earnings are likely to decelerate and GDP growth as well, will this cause stocks to lose their luster?

As with most things market related, the answer has to be “it depends.” Emerging from COVID looks to me like a public and economic policy minefield. Eventually the Federal Reserve will need to pull back on its “peak” monetary policy support, eventually kids across the nation will be back in school and parents back to jobs, eventually the enhanced unemployment benefits will end, and eventually the CDC dictated rent holiday will be over. Eventually offices will reopen, and eventually public health will return to its traditional role as a background type of concern. The question is, then what?