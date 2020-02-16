Mind on Money: Why I like publicly traded corporations

When I filed my taxes last year, I had a slight overpayment. Because as a business owner I pay quarterly taxes, I simply instructed the IRS to apply the overpayment credit to next year’s taxes.

A few weeks later, I got a letter from the IRS in the mail saying that my credit had been applied to my 2016 taxes. This was strange, we had never received any kind of notice regarding 2016 taxes, and the letter did not say how much the 2016 balance was. My wife, the tax accountant, said she would call the IRS and figure it out. A few days later she called and was on hold for 90 minutes, before she hung up. She called a week later and held again for 30 minutes before hanging up.

Since no one has time to sit on hold for this long, she decided to send the IRS a certified letter requesting more information. We know the letter was received, months and months later, we still haven’t received a response.

On the other side of the coin, the other day I ordered an accessory for my truck from Amazon. The $25 item was supposed to be delivered two days later. At some point on the second day, all hell broke loose. Somewhere in the supply chain process something had gone wrong, and my item wasn’t going to arrive on the second day.