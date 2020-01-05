2020. Wow. I have to admit, I was kind of hoping we would have flying cars by now, but it's kind of hard to shake a stick at the progress made in the past decade. Communications, transportation, healthcare, leisure, just about everything in our lives has been enhanced by the continued evolution of technology, and the pace doesn’t appear to be slowing.
From an investment point of view, 2020 will close one of the best decades in the modern history of finance, and many American families are enjoying a higher net worth today than ever before. It is clearly a remarkable time to be alive.
The New Year however is not only a time to reflect on the year we are leaving behind, it is also a time to look forward to the road ahead.
With the stock market near all time highs, it's hard to not be positive as we look forward. But 2020 will surely be different than 2019, the winds of change are blowing, and as we consider what comes next, there continue to be new risks on the horizon.
I’ve been investing for 25 years now, and during this time I have come to believe stock markets tend to run in cycles which are linked to, but not directly correlated to, corporate profits and macroeconomics. I’ve observed at times markets trend higher or lower simply because they are trending higher or lower, and at other times markets respond very closely to earnings, economic data and monetary policy decisions.
While many investors often apply the backdrop of politics and the Federal government to this mix as well, I’ve come to believe the government serves as only an ancillary factor in the stew of market mood. While politics tends to dominate headlines, when it comes to markets and the economy the government merely sets the part of the mood, most of the time. Most of the time.
2020 may be different. With unemployment below 4%, consistent wage growth for years now and stock markets near all time highs, it would seem a second term for President Trump is pretty much in the bag. But as you may have noticed, this nation is whipped up. With a looming impeachment trial and the President’s contentious rhetorical style, it looks like the 2020 Presidential election is about to embroil our nation in an unprecedented level of uncertainty.
Due to his divisive nature, I believe President Trump will never show well in voter polls. This means we will likely have no idea how the general election is going to turn out until late on election night itself.
In most political environments, the true policy differences between Republican and Democratic candidates in my opinion is not enough to spook markets. While businesses don’t like government policy uncertainty, once companies are able to figure out what is coming they tend to quickly get back to business.
I think this would be the case again in 2020 if the Democrats end up nominating a centrist like Biden, Buttigieg or Bloomberg. Right now however, the Democratic primary momentum appears to be focused on Bernie Sanders and to a slightly lesser extent Elizabeth Warren.
Both of these far left politicians represent a fundamental philosophical change in the way the Federal government interacts with the economy. At a time of general prosperity like the present, the odds of our nation choosing to tack to the far left would seem unlikely, but in my opinion the nature of the President himself opens the door to this possibility.
Which leads me to feel that perhaps one of the most relevant short term factors for investors will be the looming Democratic Presidential primaries. While I ordinarily would not be overly concerned from an investment perspective with Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, this time I will be watching closely, and maybe even making adjustments along the way.