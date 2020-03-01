Mind on Money: With coronavirus, be aware and prepared

Tuesday morning I woke up to reports of impending snowmageddon. I looked at the weather app, it said six to 10 inches. I looked out the window, it was gray and raining.

When I came out of the bedroom to make a shot of espresso I commented to my wife, “Looks like some serious 10-inch snow storm is coming.” Ever the positive realist she replied, “WGN changed it, now it’s only 2-3, no big deal.”

I looked at my app again, it hadn’t changed. I scrolled down to the radar, the system was huge, and full of swirling colors out of the south. It looked complicated and beyond my ability to predict.

As I was driving my son to school the first snow flakes were drifting through the air; when I left the Y an hour later it was all snow. By the time you read this you will know who was right. Either we got 10 inches of snow, or my wife was right and will have said I was being dramatic. A clear no-win situation.