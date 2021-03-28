Tragic loss prompts reflection, offers lessons

This week my family and my Oak Partners family were devastated by unimaginable tragedy when Joe Starkey, my brother-in-law and business Partner, died suddenly while on a family vacation. Joe was 41 years old.

No person in life is perfect, but Joe may have been something preferable to perfect. He was simply good, honorable, and truly kind. He cared deeply about his clients, his community, his family and most of all he loved his wife Kelsey and their three children with the whole of his person. He was “that Dad,” always the coach, always the guy that went the extra mile for his family, and he was completely and absolutely devoted to his wife, my sister.

Joe was also a strong athlete. A high school basketball star, an ultra marathon runner (his "ultra" was 50 miles; yes people actually do that) and the all-time champion of backyard party games. Whether it was bean bags, ping pong, horseshoes, or any other silly yard game he found on YouTube, the man was frustratingly unbeatable.

Joe was also an exceptional Wealth Manager and Financial Advisor. Experienced, empathetic and a great planner. As a businessperson and teammate, he was focused on doing the right thing, he knew when to listen and when to apologize, he cared deeply about the details. At the table as a Partner, he was trusted implicitly.