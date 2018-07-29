A new attraction is now open in Brown County, marking a beer and spirits maker's continued growth throughout southwest central and central Indiana. Big Woods Hard Truth Hills is a $10 million, 325-acre destination that includes Hard Truth Distilling Co., a welcome center, restaurant and tasting room where Big Woods/Quaff On Founding Partner Jeff McCabe says "we bring everything together." He compares the company's sixth location to "an adult Disneyland" that offers food and beverage experiences, all-terrain vehicle tours, on-site trails and a close proximity to Brown County State Park and downtown Nashville.
Lilly to make Elanco separate business in IPO: Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. says it plans to spin off its Greenfield-based Elanco Animal Health business as a separate company. The decision comes after completing a review of Elanco that began a year ago. Lilly says it plans to begin the process for an initial public offering for a less than 20 percent minority stake in Elanco in the coming weeks. It expects to complete the IPO by year's end.
Frito-Lay adding lines, jobs in Frankfort: The nation's largest snack maker has announced expansion plans in Frankfort. Frito-Lay, which is owned by PepsiCo Inc., says it will pump $159 million into its Clinton County operations and add 50 jobs. Plans call for two new production lines and more warehouse space.
Boston VC believes in Go Electric: Anderson-based Go Electric Inc. CEO Lisa Laughner says her company has achieved a "tough" accomplishment — securing a funding boost from a venture capital hotbed. The energy storage technology provider has landed a $4 million Series A investment from WindSail Capital Group in Boston, support Laughner says will add 17 jobs and could lay the foundation for a long-term goal of selling internationally. Go Electric was founded in 2011 and has steadily grown to include around 30 employees at its headquarters in the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Bottling company expanding in Indiana: California-based Niagara Bottling LLC has announced plans to expand in Indiana. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the company will invest a total of more than $62 million to grow its current operations in Plainfield and build a new facility in the River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville.
New wine trail established in Indiana: Indiana Grown is partnering with wineries throughout the state for the Indiana Grown Wine Trail. The trail features 30 wineries offering varying options for wine enthusiasts.
CTS ceasing manufacturing in Elkhart: Illinois-based CTS Corp. is detailing plans to end manufacturing operations in Elkhart. In a notice to the state, the company says more than 100 employees will be laid off by the end of the year as a result of the decision. CTS, which was previously headquartered in Elkhart, says the move is the result of a "planned restructuring of its global operations" that was first announced in 2016.
Army taps Raytheon for electronic warfare tech: Raytheon Co. in Fort Wayne has earned a $49 million contract modification from the United States Army. The deal involves development and maintenance for the company's Electronic Warfare Program Management Tool, which the company says manages the use of jamming and other radio-like technologies.
Indiana minor league baseball teams among top sellers: Indiana has three minor league baseball teams among the top 25 in selling licensed merchandise. The Indianapolis Indians, Fort Wayne Tincaps and South Bend Cubs are among the top teams in the country according to a list released by Minor League Baseball.
GEICO looking to hire hundreds: Maryland-based GEICO says it is now hiring up to 400 people for its new IT Center of Excellence in Carmel. The positions, ranging from entry to senior levels, are part of the insurance company's $16 million expansion announced in February, which included a new IT division.
$15M gift to lead big Rose-Hulman project: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology says a $15 million lead gift from an anonymous donor will fuel construction of a new academic building. The school will break ground in October on the $29 million building, which will include design studios, chemistry laboratories and collaborative workspaces. The institute says the building will open for the 2021-22 school year.
16 Tech developers seeking partners: The developers of the first, $30 million facility in the high-profile 16 Tech innovation district in downtown Indianapolis Thursday hosted another "opportunities" session for potential partner businesses. Browning Davis, a joint venture between Browning Investments LLC and Davis & Associates Inc., says bid packages are expected to be let in October and construction could begin the following month.