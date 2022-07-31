Inside Indiana Business: Toyota supplier planning growth in Princeton

Princeton-based Vuteq USA has announced plans to build a new facility in Gibson County. The Gibson County Economic Development Corp. has confirmed to Inside INdiana Business the company, which makes components for Toyota vehicles, will invest $27 million to construct a new support center and plant, which would employ 400 people by 2022.

Ground broken on major South Bend development: Construction on the first phase of a planned $38.5 million development in South Bend is underway. Officials broke ground Tuesday on Three Twenty at The Cascade, which will include up to 18 luxury condominiums as well as three restaurants.

Super-sizing Terre Haute's Coke bottle heritage: An initiative designed to highlight Terre Haute as birthplace of one of the most recognizable product packages in the world made its debut this week. The Root Family Public Art Project involves 27 six-foot-tall fiberglass Coca-Cola bottles that have been decorated by artists from the Wabash Valley.

16 Tech takes big steps forward: Indianapolis' 60-acre innovation community has announced two major boosts. The 16 Tech Community Corp. has landed a $38 million grant from Lilly Endowment to fund its initial development phase. The organization has also announced its first development agreement. The deal calls for Indianapolis-based Browning to construct three new buildings and renovate a facility as part of a $120 million investment.

IoT Lab opens with eyes on future: The founder of the Indiana IoT Lab says the innovation and collaboration space is focused on an industry that will "future-proof" Hoosier businesses. John Wechsler says companies that are dialing into the Internet of Things are playing in a sector that is forecast to grow to $2.2 trillion. The facility Wednesday night hosted more than 700 at a grand opening event. In an interview with Inside INdiana Business Multimedia Journalist Mary-Rachel Redman, Wechsler said the state's trademark industries will be "radically affected" by the IoT evolution.

Cook to begin work on GE Plant renovations: Bloomington-based Cook Group has broken ground on its newest facility, located on the site of the former GE refrigeration plant on the city’s west side. The company acquired the site in November and said the development would lead to 500 new jobs over the next 10 years.

Center launches amid manufacturing 'revolution': A center focusing on training leaders for Indiana's largest economic sector has launched at the Kelley School of Business at IUPUI. The Center for Excellence in Manufacturing will work with undergraduate and Evening MBA students and provide field research through partnerships with Indiana companies. It is supported through a $1 million gift from Tenneco Executive Chairman Gregg Sherrill, a 1991 Kelley graduate, and his wife Sabine. Director Mark Frohlich said the center will "get in front of the action" as industry continues to evolve.

Developer selected for River Ridge 'front door': The River Ridge Development Authority has selected Louisville-based Hollenbach-Oakley to serve as master developer of an office park in the 6,000-acre property. Plans include a class A office building in the gateway portion of the River Ridge Commerce Center near the new Lewis and Clark Bridge interchange.

Ash Brokerage to make acquisition: Fort Wayne-based Ash Brokerage Corp. has announced plans to acquire Zenith Marketing Group in New Jersey. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, however the insurance brokerage firm says Zenith will continue operating under the same name and keep its 55 employees.

Consul-General of Japan visits French Lick: The Consul-General of Japan in Chicago made another trip to Indiana. Radius Indiana hosted Naoki Ito and Japan External Trade Organization Chief Executive Director Ralph Inforzato for a discussion at the French Lick Resort in advance of the organization's upcoming trade trip to Japan.

Federal charges allege Wounded Warrior imposters: Charges have been filed against four men in southeast Indiana accused of impersonating a national charity for veterans injured during service. The alleged scheme involved bilking donors out more than $125,000. United States Attorney Josh Minkler's office says the defendants are accused of taking 1,000 cash, gift card, merchandise and in-kind donations from victims who believed they were supporting the well-known Wounded Warrior Project.

Another acquisition for patrick industries: Elkhart-based Patrick Industries has announced the acquisition of another company, Collins & Co. in Bristol. The total cash consideration in the deal is approximately $36.5 million.

Indiana Grown, Eskenazi strike food connection: The associate director of culinary services at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis hopes a new partnership with the state's Indiana Grown initiative could nudge more anchor institutions throughout the state to locally source food. Seth Grant says such partnerships could have a real impact on the Indiana economy, environment and health of Hoosiers. The collaboration with Indiana Grown, Grant says, has opened the health system up to food suppliers it previously wouldn't have known.

New plant reflects I-69 impact, collaboration: Officials in Daviess County say a ribbon-cutting this morning in Washington illustrates development efforts sparked by the I-69 expansion are paying off. M&C Tech Indiana plans to employ 70 at its new, $4.6 million plant. Daviess County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Arnold says the facility is a reflection of strategic and collaborative work among stakeholders throughout the region. M&C makes plastic components including light assemblies and door parts for auto manufacturers. During a presentation this morning on the floor of M&C Tech Indiana, Governor Eric Holcomb said projects like I-69 have global reach.

Three startups growing in Fishers: Three Fishers-based startups have announced growth plans. The city says VendorJump, Ultimate Automation and Sales Tuners, all of which have roots at Launch Fishers, have committed to investing a total of nearly $2 million and adding more than 80 jobs by 2021.

IndyCar, NBC ink broadcast deal: The Indianapolis 500 national television broadcast relationship with ABC that began in the early 1960s will end after this year's race. INDYCAR has announced NBC Sports will broadcast the 103rd Indianapolis 500 in 2019, as well as seven other IndyCar Series races as part of a multi-year deal. Hulman & Co. Chief Executive Officer Mark Miles says the deal increases exposure and "brings all of INDYCAR to one home."

Matrix Integration seeking further expansion: Jasper-based Matrix Integration is continuing its growth in the Midwest. The technology consulting and implementation company says it is looking to fill up to 20 new jobs by the end of this year, following its previously-announced expansion into central Indiana.

Tow Yard Brewing looking for buyer: Tow Yard Brewing Co. in Indianapolis is looking for a new owner. The company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, plans to auction off all of its equipment at a court-ordered auction next month, unless a buyer comes forward to acquire the brewery.