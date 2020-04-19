Guest Commentary: Buy or rent? That's a great question

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Owning a home is an important life goal for many Americans. Yet buying a home is not always the best financial decision for everyone. In some life situations, renting is a more prudent choice.

If you or your loved ones are contemplating the buy-or-rent decision, consider these questions to inform your next move.

1. How likely are you to stay in the community? Americans move far more frequently than they used to. If you won’t be staying put for long, renting is fiscally wise. Closing costs add up, whether you’re buying or selling, especially when you do so in quick succession. By contrast, renters typically only have to shell out a damage deposit, which generally can be recouped at the end of the rental agreement.

2. Are prices stable, falling or rising in your area? Look at the trends in home values in your area to assess whether buying a house is a good investment. Consider the reputation of local schools and hospitals, planned development and other factors that affect resale value.