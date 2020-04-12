How to approach market volatility in (or close to) retirement

Not all sectors of the economy are alike, and they react to news and events differently. For those nearing retirement, the recent spike in volatility is a reminder of how having a broadly diversified portfolio can help reduce your investing risk.

Instead of simply selling your stocks in attempt to cut your losses, review your portfolio to see if it is properly balanced between stocks, bonds and cash that align with your goals, time horizon and your ability to manage risk. While a diversified portfolio can’t guarantee profits or protect against all losses, it can greatly reduce the impact of volatility.

3. Balance your need for protection with growth.

Protecting your portfolio from market downturns becomes more important as you approach the day when you start living off your savings. During this time, you may want to consider investing the money you plan to use for income in the first few years of retirement more conservatively in liquid vehicles that are easy to access. This can help give you peace of mind that you are prepared to handle upcoming expenses no matter what’s happening in the markets.

If you are currently in retirement:

1. Review your withdrawal strategy.