SECURE Act: How could this new law impact your retirement planning?

• Annuity options can now be offered in more workplace retirement plans. Annuities offer a way to turn retirement savings into a stream of steady income that can continue throughout your life. That tends to replicate the effect of traditional employer pension plans, which are available to fewer workers today.

• Workplace retirement plans are now more accessible to part-time workers. Employers are required to offer participation to those who work either 1,000 hours throughout the year or have three consecutive years with 500 hours of service (employees must be age 21 or older to be eligible).

More flexibility for withdrawals

There are new provisions that allow penalty-free withdrawals from a traditional IRA or workplace savings plan of up to $5,000 per parent following the birth or adoption of a child. While such an early withdrawal avoids the 10% penalty, taxes will still be due on the distribution. It may be best to keep this money targeted specifically to meet your retirement income needs, but the new law gives you more flexibility.

Elimination of 'stretch' IRAs