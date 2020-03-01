The potential tax benefits of company stock in your 401(k) plan

If you own a 401(k) that includes stock from your company, chances are you’ll someday need to decide what to do with it. This decision often comes into play for people who are retiring or otherwise leaving their employer. Whatever the case may be for you, it’s important to understand your options when determining whether and how to move company stock out of your 401(k). It’s also worth exploring whether an easily overlooked provision in the U.S. tax code could help you manage your tax bill when the time comes.

What you need to know about IRA rollovers

Many people who leave their employer choose to roll over their entire 401(k) plan account — including all of their company stock — into an IRA. If this transaction is completed in a proper manner, it can be done so with no immediate tax ramifications. However, it’s important to understand that any future withdrawals from the rollover IRA will be taxed at ordinary income tax rates, which can range from 10 percent to 37 percent. And, those who take a taxable distribution prior to age 59 1/2 may face an additional penalty of 10 percent — something that should be taken into serious consideration prior to making such a move.

Capitalizing on net unrealized appreciation rules