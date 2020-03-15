Tips to manage your finances when one parent stays home

Almost one-in-five American families with children have one parent stay at home, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from the Pew Research Center. Some families make a conscious choice to transition to a household with a stay-at-home parent, while others experience a job loss or underemployment.

In either case, becoming a one-income household results in a big change in cash flow. If you are making this move, it is vital to understand the financial implications and a develop strategy to adjust spending while still prioritizing your savings goals. Here are five strategies to consider:

1. Adjust your spending to fit your new lifestyle.

The “elephant in the room” question is whether you need to make changes to your lifestyle to accommodate the decrease in income. You can expect your spending to go down in some areas — such as childcare or commuting expenses — but keep in mind the savings may be offset by increased entertainment, food or other costs. Unexpected expenses can pop up anytime, so it’s even more important for single income families to have six-to-nine months-worth of paychecks set aside in a readily accessible account to meet emergency needs.

2. Update your insurance coverage.