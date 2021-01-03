Futures File: Beans in the teens

Naturally, there is some land price variance by region and even by county, but heartland states are seeing some of the higher numbers. Iowa State University estimates roughly 30% of the cost of growing a bushel of corn can be attributed to land cost, which is more than seed, machinery, fertilizer, labor and all other costs.

Sugar shoots up

The USDA published its new dietary guidelines this week. They recommend keeping sugar limited to 10% of daily calories from added sugars for adults and cutting it out entirely for children under 2 years of age. However, these guidelines haven’t slowed the demand for sugar, which may see its biggest yearly gain in four years.

COVID-19’s far-reaching impact has affected this commodity, too, as more people globally have been staying home and baking.

The raw sugar traded on the futures exchange can come from sugar beets or cane, and can be used both as a source of fuel alcohol and as the basis for refined sugars used in cooking. March sugar closed at 15.5 cents per pound, raising it by two cents per pound this year.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

