Futures File: Biden meets world leaders, plans cooperation

President Joe Biden made his first foray into foreign trade by meeting virtually with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week.

Our northern neighbor is one of our biggest trade partners. Most of their exports come to the U.S., as we’re a wealthy, hungry, and ready buyer. We have a large, dense population.

In contrast, they have more uninhabited land and are less needy of raw material, but like to import the finished products we manufacture.

We buy their oats, wheat, canola, hogs, gold, silver, copper, lumber and heavy crude; they buy our vehicles, computers, furniture, machinery and tools.

Though the pandemic and climate change have so far dominated the leaders' conversations, it won’t be long until they turn to trade issues, trying to mend intense indigenous rights issues, the Keystone XL pipeline controversies and tariffs on lumber.

The trade imbalance is further accentuated by their smaller population, as it requires less deficit spending on infrastructure, health care, housing and finished foods, allowing their national debt to be relatively low. The Loonie is often chosen as an investment or safe-haven currency by those who fear our national debt, now exceeding $27 trillion.