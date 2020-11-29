Futures File: Blinken, Yellen, Kerry to serve key roles

Secretary of the Interior, Secretary of Energy, and, of course, Secretary of Agriculture — not yet chosen as of Thanksgiving — will play immediate and direct roles in determining agricultural policy. Farmers and ranchers will be especially eager to hear who is picked to serve as chair of the Senate and House Agricultural Committees as well.

Holiday travel boosts energy prices

Warnings from doctors and other health officials that Thanksgiving visits should be curtailed were ignored to a large degree, which created a demand for gasoline and jet fuel, thereby propping up prices.

Although well below the fuel prices of five or 10 years ago, fuel prices are now above where they were two and three weeks ago. Government officials will be challenged to join in with the medical community to persuade the public to adhere to health recommendations which could very likely have a huge impact on demand for fuel and other commodities in coming weeks and months.

Long-term hopes for an effective vaccine have increased speculation that demand for oil will eventually return as it has in China. Gasoline futures for January delivery traded at $1.26 per gallon late Friday morning.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

