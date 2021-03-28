Futures File: Cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal

The Suez Canal — which connects Europe to Asia — is blocked by a ship run aground. Specialist dredgers are attempting to dig it out. Nine billion dollars in goods typically travel through the canal each day. With marine traffic at a standstill, crude oil spiked.

It shows how interconnected and dependent the whole world might be on one ship in one 300-foot waterway. With the canal impassable, hundreds of additional ships are piling up as they wait to get through. So far, efforts to remove the ship have failed, and it is not expected to be removed for at least a week.

Quantities of natural gas, fertilizer and other basic commodities and huge quantities of manufactured products are delayed. Shipping rates have spiked as vessels have been forced to take a longer route to deliver goods, causing traders to panic. There was already a shortage of available ships to haul grain to China, and the delay has exasperated that. Additionally, the number of ships queued in the Suez has risen to over 230.

Gas prices driving higher

Gasoline demand tends to increase as driving weather improves. This year, in particular, pent-up demand due to the pandemic seems to be increasing gasoline consumption faster than usual. It’s a perfect storm to drive prices higher.