Futures File: Cattle jump on hoarding rumors

The large wave of virus cases in the U.S. accelerated economic uncertainties and turned buyers to sellers. Layoffs, bankruptcies, liquidation, and fear are replacing confidence and optimism that COVID infections would be diminished or that a vaccine would be developed and distributed.

As Election Day looms, political uncertainty is weighing on investors as well, especially if the presidential race is not clearly decided.

By noon on Friday, the NASDAQ had lost 650 points during the week, the December S&P was down 200, and the Dow Jones December futures contract lost nearly 2,000 points.

Traders and speculators should remember that extreme volatility could occur during the election and pandemic period and reduce risk exposure by hedging, trading smaller, or adapting risk reduction strategies.

Don’t forget to fall back

Most of America will be falling back to Standard Time, setting their clocks back one hour before they go to bed Saturday Night.

Opinions are solely the writers’. Walt and Alex Breitinger are with Breitinger & Sons LLC, a commodity futures brokerage firm in Valparaiso. They can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

