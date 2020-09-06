Futures File: China boosts pork & beans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hog prices shot to a three-month high on Friday, trading over 60 cents per pound for the first time since May.

Pork is getting pricier as foreign buyers, especially China, look to the U.S. to supply their meat demand. China lost millions of pigs last year to an epidemic, African swine fever, leaving them facing a pork shortage.

Meanwhile, U.S. slaughterhouse demand is finally returning to pre-COVID levels. For months, U.S. meatpackers had slowed down or shuttered plants as a result of COVID outbreaks in their tightly packed facilities. Rising domestic demand is helping hogs rebound from the abysmal low they reached in April of 37 cents.

Despite the 60% price gain seen since April, Friday’s price of 59.5 cents per pound for October lean hog futures is still too low for many pig farmers to make a profit, leaving them hoping for even more demand.

Unfortunately, they likely won’t see the demand from American grocery shoppers, who have been slowing their meat purchases and are likely to buy even less after Labor Day, traditionally the end of the summer grilling season.

Beans climb on exports

Soybeans exceeded a two-year high on Friday, valued over $9.70 per bushel.