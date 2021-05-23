Futures File: China breaks corn-buying record

We have more heat waves than we did a hundred years ago, increasing from an average of two annually to six. The intensity of the heat has spiked too. These ongoing weather changes will undoubtedly impact the markets.

The U.S. government said, “There is no small town, big city, or rural community that’s unaffected by the climate crisis.” Cotton and corn will be vulnerable to temperatures. The price of crude could go up as the heat pressures us to use more fuel to keep cool.

NASA uses data from more than 26,000 weather stations to measure surface temperatures. Some areas, like the Arctic, are warming faster than others, making it difficult to predict what will happen and how to prepare.

Brace yourself for a hot one this summer: this year is expected to be the new hottest on record since we started tracking it nearly a century and a half ago, according to a recent federal report.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

