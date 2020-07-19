Futures File: China clamors for commodities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unlike the U.S. economy which continues to suffer from unemployment, political uncertainties, and a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the southern and western states, China’s economy is roaring back beyond pre-pandemic levels.

China’s energy, agricultural, and now, industrial metal consumption has risen above most optimistic forecasts as COVID cases, and worries, seem a thing of the past in the world’s second-largest economy.

Ironically, one of the biggest threats to China’s rebound could be a continuation of the deep recession in America.

China’s voracious appetite for our hogs, soybeans and cotton has helped our producers remain solvent despite increasing trade actions, travel bans and military tension in the South China Sea.

Copper climbs to new highs

The recovery in China, which consumes roughly half of the world’s copper, quickly reduced copper stockpiles. These supplies cannot be replenished rapidly as mining operations require many months or years to gear up heavy equipment and increase production. Much of the world’s copper supplies come from Chile, where the labor force has been weakened due the virus.