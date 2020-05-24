Futures File: Coffee crash

The “silver rush” has proven more urgent than the gold buying as investors seek both safety and profits during economic uncertainty. Silver is both a safe haven and industrial commodity, helped by low interest rates, speculators and conservative investors, alike. As of midday Friday, July silver futures traded for $17.65.

USDA announces farm aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the details of a much-anticipated farm aid program this week. Under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, U.S. farmers stand to receive compensation for market losses they took due to the coronavirus outbreak and supply chain disruption. Payments are available across a wide range of crops and animals, with amounts varying by the size of market losses.

In this column, we’ve highlighted hard-hit markets that are now seeing support. Dairy farmers can receive over 6 cents per pound for milk produced during the first quarter. Livestock producers may receive funds for each animal they sold during the crisis, amounting to over $100 per head for cattle and $18 per head for hogs. Row crop farmers stand to receive $0.67 per bushel for corn and $0.95 per bushel for soybeans they sold during the downturn.

Producers can reach out to their FSA office for more details.

Opinions are solely the writers’. Walt and Alex Breitinger are with Breitinger & Sons LLC, a commodity futures brokerage firm in Valparaiso. They can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

