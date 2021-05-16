Futures File: Commodities boom or bubble?

The Department of Labor released its closely watched consumer price index for April, which jumped 4.2% — the biggest in any 12-month period since 2008.

The core price index, which does not include the volatile components of food and energy, was up 0.9% compared to March. Up until now, March had been the largest single month jump since 1981. Labor costs and housing prices continue to rise at record paces.

China’s National Bureau of Labor statistics added fuel to the fire by reporting prices there rose the most in 3½ years.

The ending of the pandemic and the accompanying stimulus; weather and climate concerns; shortages of copper, lumber, bicycles and computer chips; political threats to the supply chain and trade wars all contributed to the buying frenzy.

But is this a bubble waiting to deflate as it did in 2008, or will the prices of everything become even more volatile in both directions without a clear up or down? Stay tuned.

June Gold traded at $1,839 per ounce Friday midday, whereas July copper brought $4.66 per pound, July corn $6.60 per bushel, and soybeans for July fetched $15.90.

Pipeline hacked, gas prices on rollercoaster