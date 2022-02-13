Futures File: Commodities for lovers

The last time you had a piece of chocolate, you were eating “the food of the gods,” which is the meaning of the Greek name for the cocoa plant.

However, it’s believed cocoa was grown first by Mayans, Aztecs, and other tribes in Central America and was used as a drink during religious ceremonies. Now it’s a Valentine’s Day staple.

Cocoa is chock full of polyphenols, antioxidants, and minerals like magnesium — all with potential health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure.

Cocoa trees are grown in a belt around the globe near the equator, making the world dependent on a handful of tropical countries such as Ivory Coast and Ghana, the top cocoa producers. It’s traditionally been viewed as a volatile commodity since supplies are season-to-season and most of it comes from a small region in Africa.

Cocoa has undergone a huge rally since December first gaining over $400 per ton. Cocoa for March delivery traded at $2,770 per ton on Friday.

Commodities for health

Other liquid food commodities are popular for their health benefits, too. Coffee, receiving its share of negative press over the decades, has backing from recent research that indicates it protects against type two diabetes, Parkinson's disease and dementia, and promotes heart health.

Frozen orange juice futures responded upward to fears of COVID infections and contain a dose of vitamin C.

March coffee perked up to $125.16 per ton as of Friday’s close.

Beans may, indeed, be a “magical fruit.” They are a major component of the “Blue Zone” diet, which is high in protein, fiber, omega-6s and nutrients that promote healthy gut bacteria.

People who live in “Blue Zone” areas tend to live much longer than those from the rest of the world. Costa Rica, Japan, Greece and California are a few such places. What they all have in common is a love of beans, and people there eat less sugar.

March beans blasted up to a new high of $16.32 per bushel on Thursday, then settled at $15.79 on Friday. Bean oil traded for $65.25 per pound as of midday Friday.

Climate smart commodities

A new USDA pilot program is being developed which will focus on funding greenhouse gas emissions reduction and/or carbon sequestration. Entities that participate will be able to choose between one to five years to complete their projects.

Funding pool applications may be due in April and May, so producers should remain alert to watch for details.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

