Futures File: Copper crushed, lumber lunges

The corn market tumbled the permissible limit down on Thursday as one weather model forecast rain in the driest parts of the corn belt, but the majority of the growing season lies ahead of us.

Friday morning saw a considerable recovery in crop prices, with weather fears playing a role in the buying. As of noon Friday, July corn traded at $6.59 per bushel, July beans at 13.97, and July Chicago Wheat at 6.64.

Russia and China dominate news

President Biden’s visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin focused on cybersecurity, which, we painfully learned recently, is now critical to producing meat and fuels.

The president will also talk with China, which, of course, is at once our biggest trade partner, while posing a multitude of both known and unknown economic and military threats. Their size, skills, and willpower have dominated commodity and financial markets for the past two decades, and it seems destined to continue.

The importance of keeping tabs on the dialog with Russia and China may even exceed watching weather reports.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

