Futures File: Corn crash continues

Rain makes grain. Corn, especially, was the crop most in need of moisture this summer, and we sure got a dose in the driest regions.

December corn slammed down to a low Friday of $5.12 ½ after hitting a high of $6.11 on July 1.

Soft, red wheat and beans tumbled too, but oats and Minneapolis wheat recovered price-wise as the drought continued in their regions.

Corn for December traded at $5.15 per bushel on Friday at noon. November beans brought $13.25.

Are the bugs coming back?

The drought out west has increased grasshopper populations since they thrive in hot, dry conditions, adding to farmer’s list of challenges. Ranchers are facing the worst year since 1977 for feeding cattle on grasslands.

Grasshopper swarms in 1931 serve as an example of how one species can ravage North American crops in just one season. That summer, grasshoppers devoured millions of acres in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota which, like this June corn planting season, was suffering from drought. The critters ate entire corn plants right down to the ground.