Futures File: Corn rockets higher

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corn prices put on a dazzling display this week, exploding to three-month highs on the heels of a USDA report.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture updated its estimates of this year’s planted acreage and shocked markets with a drastic cut of 5 million corn acres.

This news created fireworks across the grain markets, with December corn futures topping $3.60 per bushel. Wheat and soybeans went along for the ride, with Chicago wheat nearing $5 and November soybeans topping $9.

Despite the slashed corn acres, this year’s plantings will likely outpace 2019, and crop conditions are stellar so far, suggesting a bin-busting crop. If weather stays good, corn supplies could exceed expectations and send prices careening lower again.

As a result, farmers are facing an age-old conundrum of determining when and how to sell this year’s crop that is still growing in the field. If they sell too early, they could miss out on higher prices or commit bushels they may not grow, but if they wait too long, prices could be sharply lower at harvest time.

Bitter cocoa market