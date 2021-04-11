Futures File: Corn screams with big demand, weather fears, supply concerns

We’ve had lower greenhouse gas emissions from cattle than other countries for the last couple of decades. Brazil, on the other hand, has some of the highest emissions from beef.

Clear-cutting the rain forest and the subsequent degradation of the soil and carbon release contributes to their poor environmental performance.

Stateside, the growing enthusiasm for methods that reduce cattle emissions, such as regenerative ag, carbon sequestration and increased efficiency, will help American ranchers remain global role models.

For overall greenhouse gas emissions, including transportation, meat production, and industry, the U.S. is consistently one of the worst offenders, alongside Europe, China and India.

Lithium contracts to be launched

Chicago Mercantile Exchange plans to start trading lithium futures in early May for the first time.

Lithium is a crucial component of electronics like cell phones and batteries of all kinds, including those in electric vehicles. The metal will be in demand as the eco-friendly transportation sector continues its rapid growth.

Japan, South Korea, and China manufacture much of the world’s batteries, while the largest lithium reserves are found in South America, the U.S., China, and Australia.

