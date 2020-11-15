Futures File: COVID: Good news and bad news

Pfizer’s announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine tests indicated over 90% effectiveness opened the week with a flurry of buying in gasoline, diesel fuel, stock index futures, lumber, cattle, copper and cocoa.

“Risk on” trades benefited from optimism that employment, and our U.S. economy in general, would benefit or, at least return to normal, as the vaccine is introduced. Unlike other vaccine stories that included the caveat that more testing for side-effects could dampen prospects, Pfizer’s vaccine tests found no serious complications.

That optimism faded quickly, however, as the reality of a sharp increase in COVID cases and increased hospitalizations sent fears back into many of the markets. Investors and speculators fearing and dreading the impact of imposed social distancing, lockdowns and shutdowns turned to selling corn, hogs, cattle, and, especially, gasoline.

The anticipated economic healing from the drug companies may be dramatic, but it will be much slower than the current explosion in deaths and the economic reactions our country faces in the weeks and months ahead.

A sharp rally in orange juice prices could have been helped by health-conscious consumers but was more likely tied to Hurricane Eta which threatened the Florida crop.