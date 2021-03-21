Futures File: Crude crashes as demand slides

Western nations developed technology to extract and refine crude deposits into the fuels that drove virtually every aspect of the industrial revolution. Within a few decades, our agrarian population changed from growing and harvesting crops by hand with the help of livestock into urban populations making everything with the help of fossil fuels.

All of our crops now depend on fuel for planting, fertilizers, pesticides, harvesting, packaging and transportation to markets. All have become available due to cheap, abundant supplies of fossil fuels or electricity generated from its burning.

Climate change and plans to capture carbon

The status of crude is quickly changing, however, as scientists and our younger generation become more concerned about climate change, pollution and the availability of clean water.

Carbon dioxide capture and carbon sequestration are gaining attention from both governments and producers of energy and agricultural products.

What if farmers got paid for reducing tillage, planting cover crops and reducing nitrogen released from their farms? The use of more renewable or biofuels may also expand as part of an effort to make agriculture more sustainable.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

