Futures File: Crude moves with Russian troops

President Biden threatened severe economic sanctions and transfer of U.S. weapons to Kyiv if Russia moves troops across the Ukrainian border.

Although all markets could be impacted by any military confrontation, crude spiked to new highs and seemed especially sensitive as negotiations and diplomacy were weighed by politicians and investors alike.

Other NATO members, especially Germany — terminal of the natural gas Nord Stream pipeline — were also watched closely since each plays a role in determining the region’s reactions should Putin decide to invade.

March crude oil hit a seven-year high of $87.10 per barrel on Thursday, then backed off midday Friday to $85.15 per barrel, up about $4.00 on the week.

March gasoline was worth $2.44 midday Friday.

Soy soars

Continued concerns about South American weather, farmers' reluctance to sell beans, and continued good U.S. exports (China importing our beans) converged to pull bean prices higher most of the week.

Soybean oil was also tugged upward by rising crude and diesel due to its growing popularity as a renewable fuel when mixed with diesel.