Futures File: Crude oil worse than worthless

Oil prices have been in a sharp decline since the coronavirus spread began early this year, dropping as global production far outpaced demand. Once the United States went largely on lockdown, U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel demand collapsed, leading to a glut of crude oil and its products.

U.S. drillers largely continued to produce at their normal rate, filling up storage across the country. This crisis came to a head last week as the May futures contract went into expiration. When the contract expires, investors holding the contract receive 1,000 barrels of oil delivered in Cushing, Oklahoma, a major oil transportation hub. This month, storage was already overwhelmed in Cushing, leaving nowhere for the oil deliveries to go.

On Monday, the day before expiration, prices started near $18 per barrel, but quickly fell to $10 per barrel by mid-morning as traders and investors vied to sell off their holdings and avoid taking physical delivery. The sell-off turned to a fever pitch with oil falling under $1 per barrel by midday, a sign that nobody wanted it. By the afternoon, people were so desperate to avoid delivery that they pushed the price below zero. In essence, they were paying someone else to take their oil. At the most extreme, traders paid over $40 per barrel to get rid of their oil, an unheard-of phenomenon.