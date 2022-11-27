Futures File: Crude on a rollercoaster

Energy prices began the week with a sharp tumble. This came in anticipation of more world-wide production and fears that slowing economies will reduce demand for crude and its products, such as gasoline and diesel fuel.

Then, Saudi Arabia threw the markets a curveball with a Monday morning announcement stating it would not increase production, and might even consider a cut.

January crude futures fell under $76.00 per barrel, then exploded to over $82.00 on Tuesday. Crude fell back below $77.00 on Wednesday as the “Group of Seven” economic powers, including the U.S., announced plans to institute a price cap on Russian oil.

The slide accelerated Wednesday as China's COVID outbreak worsened and threatened their reemerging recovery.

Rail could strike commodities

If railroad unions don’t reach agreements with rail companies regarding demanding schedules and paid sick time within the first week of December, a major rail strike could bring the U.S. economy to a screeching halt as soon as Dec. 5.

Although our grains, fertilizers, foods, petroleum, coal, lumber and hundreds of other commodities may initially be transported by barge, ships or pipelines, our producers are critically dependent on rail. Rail serves as the middle of the supply chain to our consumers.

The availability and cost of most bulk commodities is also dependent on trucking. Trucks move commodities from low population areas toward U.S. cities where they are consumed or manufactured into finished goods.

The threat to our economy is so high that Congress will probably intervene, as they did in 1992, and impose contract terms on the railroad workers.

Grocery prices depend on rail

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reminds us that the average American spends far less of their income on food than anyone else in the world. We spend between 6% to 7%, while Europeans spend 10%, Chinese spend 35%, and many undeveloped nations pay way over 50%.

This is made possible due not only to the efficiency of our agricultural producers but also to our highly efficient freight rail system.

Winners and losers this year

Natural gas has nearly doubled in price since December 2021. Crude, hogs, grains, and coffee have all increased, as well.

Cotton, copper and stock index futures have dropped the most.