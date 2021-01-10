Futures File: Democrats take control

Tuesday’s Georgia senatorial election run-off resulted in Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeating the two Republican candidates and tilting control of the U.S. Senate to the Democratic Party, which will also be taking control of the House of Representatives and the White House in January.

Democratic dominance of all three will give them control over the energy and agriculture committees, which could directly and immediately impact two of the largest components of the U.S. economy. This has ramifications for farmers, ranchers, miners, loggers, drillers, refiners, builders, truckers and virtually every part of the economic chain that supports the producers who use their raw materials to make our food, clothing, housing and fuels.

One change the Democrats have signaled clearly is an emphasis on renewable, or green, energies instead of fossil fuels derived from coal and crude oil. While solar and wind energy will find more government support, ethanol and biodiesel should find welcome sponsorship from Midwestern growers. Anything that helps reduce the emission of greenhouse gases greenhouse gas emissions is likely to find support from the incoming administration. Renewable fuel standards (RFS) will undoubtedly be examined more closely in the coming months.