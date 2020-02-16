Futures File: Electricity shockingly cheap

Prices for power are dropping across the United States as electricity generation costs plummet. In many markets, the wholesale price for electricity has been cut nearly in half over the past two years.

Costs are dropping as natural gas sank this week to nearly a four-year low near $1.75 per million British thermal units. Natural gas is the fuel source for one-third of all U.S. electricity, and its price has been falling amidst the hydraulic fracturing production boom.

Alongside falling natural gas, the cost of renewable energy, especially solar and wind, is falling to the point that it is the cheapest source of new energy production in some areas. American investment in renewable energy was up by over 25% last year, reaching a record level.

As new, less expensive production sources come online, coal-fired plants are often being closed. Driven primarily by economics, this shift also is having a positive environmental impact.

Wholesale electricity is now worth about $20 per megawatt-hour for off-peak hours in many markets, down from $40 just a few years ago. Unfortunately for many consumers, the cost of electricity on their bill has stayed steady or even risen during the same period.

