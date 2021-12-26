Futures File: End of year gratitude

We at Breitinger & Sons wish to thank our readers, farmers, commodity producers, those in the supply chain, and all those who put food on our tables. Here's a holiday greeting from our Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack:

“As we wrap up 2021 and begin a new year, I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to America’s producers across our great country. In 2021 we continued to face many challenges — from the continuation of the global pandemic, to droughts, wildfires, floods, disease, and supply chain constraints.

"Yet, despite any obstacle, we also witnessed the incredible resilience and power of farmers, ranchers, farm workers and processors to forge a path forward and to put food on the table for all of us. Throughout 2021, I traveled the country and spoke to farmers, ranchers and folks living in our rural communities. I was able to hear about your concerns and your optimism about the future.

"We heard you and have deployed every resource available to help build a better future together. As we meet the opportunities and the challenges of the moment, know that the U.S. Department of Agriculture is here to support the viability and profitability of our nation’s producers, into the next year and beyond.