Futures File: Floods and fires devestate beyond words

Floods in northwest Germany and Belgium early last week caused “devastation beyond words,” according to Chancellor Angela Merkel. It was viewed as unmistakable evidence of global warming by scientists and elected officials alike. Hundreds are reported dead and hundreds more are missing. Early estimates of the damage exceed $5 billion.

As the crisis-level damages in Europe are just beginning to be appraised, China has been blasted with massive flooding as well. The Zhengzhou weather station reported a year’s worth of rain fell in just three days. Over a million people are affected, with hundreds of thousands being evacuated.

Stateside, 13 new fires were reported this week, bringing our national total to 83 large fires. The National Interagency Fire Center reports over 2,697,108 U.S. acres have burned so far this year. High temperatures and dry weather continue to plague our northwest while low subsoil moisture threatens many of our row crop and wheat-growing regions.

Lumber bounces

Following the most historic rise and crash in the history of lumber trading, lumber staged a recovery this week. While housing prices hit record highs in June, lumber tumbled to its low on July 19, then rose slightly.