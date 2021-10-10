Futures File: Food costs more dough

This has caught the attention of investors, including foreign investors, who are buying up American property.

Meanwhile, all of this is also impacting the housing industry and wilderness preservation, as they can’t afford to make purchases.

Cotton blows higher

Food, fuel, and housing have hit the headlines for months, but cotton, a source for making clothes, has recently jumped even more than those markets.

This week, cotton for December delivery hit $1.1648 per pound, the highest level in 10 years.

Lousy weather — both too dry in some regions and now too wet at harvest time — has contributed to supply threats. Still, the main reason for the rally seems to be related to President Trump’s banning of clothing from China’s cotton-producing area.

For decades, China has bought raw cotton from the U.S., utilizing cheaper labor, then selling clothing back to us at prices we could never match using our higher labor costs.

Since the ban, China’s import demand for U.S. cotton has risen 83% year-to-year according to USDA.

As of Friday afternoon, December cotton was trading at $1.1046 per pound.

Opinions are solely the writer's.

