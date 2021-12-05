Futures File: Fuels fall as omicron cases rise

The massive crash in crude oil on Thanksgiving continued early last week as dozens of countries and several U.S. states reported cases of the new highly contagious variant. Subsequently, governments around the globe instituted travel restrictions and other rules designed to reduce the spread of omicron.

As a result, crude, diesel, unleaded gasoline fell sharply until Thursday. On that day, OPEC nations and Russia hinted they might not increase output as quickly as expected, so prices stabilized toward the week’s end. Natural gas prices also fell sharply despite shortages in Europe and the slow replacement of supplies from Russia.

As of midday Friday, January crude was down roughly $1.50 per barrel on the week, while January unleaded gasoline brought $1.9680 per gallon before tax. Natural gas for January was at $4.20, up about a penny.

Metals lose luster

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told Congress the U.S. central bank would likely tighten monetary policies, potentially raising interest rates sooner than expected. Gold and silver tumbled midweek on that fear, which can make owning metals more expensive and, therefore, less attractive. Gold for February delivery was $1,781 per ounce, while March silver traded at $22.44.