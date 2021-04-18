Futures File: Futures flying. Is inflation returning?

This week virtually everything went up — all commodities (agricultural and financial), real estate, wages, stock market, bonds, foreign currencies, lumber, sugar, even cryptocurrencies.

The Labor Department released the Consumer Price Index on Tuesday, which showed the biggest 12-month price jump since August of 2018. Much of that increase was due to gasoline prices, while other increases also seemed to be related to economic recovery and to confidence the pandemic will finally be subsiding.

Deficit spending, low-interest rates and the “dovish” attitude of our Federal Reserve have all contributed to expectations prices will rise. Low U.S. interest rates add to a weaker U.S. dollar which, in turn, raises the cost of everything denominated in the Greenback.

Cattle futures were a rare exception. The jump in feed costs caused ranchers to sell their animals as retaining them becomes too expensive.

As of midday Friday, May silver traded at $26.10 per ounce, June gold $1,778, June gasoline $2.05 per gallon, July sugar 16 ½ cents per pound, and cattle for June delivery $1.19 per pound.

Biden imposes sanctions against Russia