Futures File: Hi-yo silver, away

This week, wheat was the strongest grain while soybeans dropped the most. September wheat traded at $7.06 per bushel midday Friday, December corn at $5.48, and November beans at $13.48.

Scientists warn more weather extremes to come

Scientists from around the world are preparing to give an update on their collective global climate research. It’s not looking good. Just in the last month, there’s been devastating flooding, drought, wildfires, and record high temperatures—and this may be just the beginning of worsening climate conditions.

We’ve been warned of this likelihood for decades, but the models may have underestimated the impacts of our rapidly changing climate. Few predicted it would get this bad this fast. It’s unknown how these extremes will manifest at local levels. Top scientists with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will publish their sixth annual report soon.

Virus adds volatility

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated the “war” against COVID-19 has changed. The delta variant can spread as easily as chickenpox, causes more severe illness, and vaccinated people can transmit the strain easily.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

