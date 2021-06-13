Futures File: Inflation fears drive speculation

News from the Bureau of Labor Statistics this week elevated concerns our buying power may be in trouble. The Consumer Price Index rose more year-over-year than it has since 2008, a financial moment most remember as volatile.

The reported 5% jump in May from a year ago was higher than many economists predicted. But, it can be viewed through a lens of what was going on in May of 2020 and the markets’ reaction to it. Still, prices have gone up dramatically, and questions remain, if, when, and how much inflation will occur and how Washington will respond.

In the meantime, China’s producer price index shows a different kind of trouble. Their PPI went up 9% from a year ago, and again, the fastest since 2008, the year felt ‘round the world. Production costs at Chinese factories are soaring, and consumer prices aren’t keeping up.

Maine farmers get climate crisis blues

Weather and climate are hot topics lately, and now we’re learning a favorite summer fruit is in danger. Researchers at the University of Maine analyzed 40 years’ worth of data and found temperatures in the wild blueberry growing region have gone up 2.34 °F.