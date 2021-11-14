Futures File: Inflation flies over 6%, gold goes wild

Inflation file: America’s first episodes of inflation

Though inflation has occurred since money was first invented in Asia and Europe and used as a medium of exchange, early periods of egregious U.S. inflation provide examples of what can and has happened as our fiat monetary system has evolved.

In 1775, the “Continental” currency was printed and issued by our Continental Congress to pay for the American Revolution, but, since there was no backing of the paper currency with gold, silver or copper, the Continental eventually depreciated sharply. Inflation exceeded 5,000% before the currency was declared worthless.

By the end of the Civil War, the Confederate currency experienced over 5,000% inflation with food becoming so expensive, bread riots occurred in 1863. The hyper-inflation which ensued lasted until 1865.

Though those first two inflation periods occurred during wars which led to supply disruptions and shortages, our current pandemic and associated government spending seems just as fiscally and financially threatening. If America’s investors wake-up and/or suddenly perceive the threat of inflation, real commodities, unlike stocks, bonds, paper money or crypto currency, might appreciate sharply.

As one Midwest farmer reminds us, “You can’t eat money or BitCoin.”

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

