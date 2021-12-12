Futures File: Inflation flies to highest level since 1982

New home and apartment construction is increasing demand, as is remodeling. The fires out west have reduced supply just as the demand increases were driving prices higher from both directions.

Lumber for January delivery hit $1,069 per thousand board feet on Friday.

Bean meal up, bean oil down

The two products of the U.S. soybean crop, which is now nearly harvested, continued to diverge dramatically this week with soybean meal up almost $17 per ton, while soybean oil dropped nearly $0.05 per pound.

Demand for soybean meal has remained high since it is a component of livestock feed, and the need to feed our cattle hogs and poultry remains high.

Bean oil, on the other hand, has dropped precipitously as our transportation fuels have declined and bean oil is added to diesel fuel to manufacture biodiesel.

March beans were up about 15 cents per bushel on the week, as of noon Friday. Soymeal for March was $3.67 per ton, with March bean oil at $53.90 per pound.

The final 2021 crop report was released mid-week and contained no dramatic changes to the size of U.S. crops.

Attention to grain traders has turned more to watching the omicron virus, the high cost of fertilizers, and the weather in foreign countries.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0