Futures File: Inflation rate blasts toward 10%

Input costs for producing corn and soybeans have been climbing at a record pace, with fertilizer prices more than doubling, led by anhydrous ammonia. But a doubling of farmland values in many regions is adding longer-term costs, especially for farmers who lease their land.

As a result, auctioneers and real estate offices are busier than usual all across the Midwest, from North Dakota to Kansas. In addition, a farm in Iowa sold for $8,464 an acre in the summer of 2020, then in October of this year, that same farm sold for $13,100 an acre — a whopping 54% increase. A number of factors are pushing prices up, including a strong economy, fears of inflation and low interest rates.

This year is expected to end as a profitable year for farmers overall, with strong grain prices and a good yield contributing. Corn for March delivery traded at $5.92 per bushel near the close on Friday, whereas March beans brought $12.86.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

