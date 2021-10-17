Futures File: Inflation steps on the gas

Wheat also withered downward, and hogs tumbled all week. Sugar, cocoa, and orange juice also declined. Coffee held steady.

Cattle were the only major agricultural market to gain momentum to the upside. Corn, wheat, and beans, though late to the party, gained ground Friday as healthy exports numbers charged a recovery.

Mexico and Costa Rica were big buyers of U.S. corn, China and Egypt bought beans, and Ecuador was a customer for our soybean meal.

Corn for December delivery traded at $5.28 a bushel, November beans at $12.18, while December Chicago wheat was at $7.35.

Housing commodities bolstered by demand

Supply snags, transportation issues and the fires in California combined to drive lumber and copper sharply higher all week.

Copper is used throughout our industrial/commercial economy but has seen additional demand from new housing and solar components.

Although anticipated for years, higher long-term interest rates are finally becoming a threat to the housing boom.

December copper traded at $4.72 per pound, and lumber prices brought $756 per thousand board feet.

Opinions are solely the writer’s. Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at 800-411-3888 or www.indianafutures.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0